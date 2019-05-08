Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Jockey Club has filed a motion to dismiss Baltimore City’s lawsuit against the Club over the future of the Preakness Stakes.
The lawsuit by the City seeks to seize the Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course and all things related to the race.
According to Alan Rifkin, the attorney representing the Maryland Jockey Club, the City has no legal right to take such action.
In the motion to dismiss, it says the Maryland Racing Code has provided that the state has “statewide and exclusive” jurisdiction, dominion and control over all aspects of horse racing.
Therefore, according to the motion, they claim the city is preempted and precluded from seeking