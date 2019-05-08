



More than 20 people have been shot in Baltimore in the past seven days —including two children.

Markiyah Walker said Wednesday she continues to stay by her 2-year-old son Chase Meade’s bedside in the hospital.

She said he’s “doing better” but still has a long road to recovery after losing a kidney in the shooting. She was also hospitalized after being shot in the neck in the same incident.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison tells WJZ he is committed to keeping neighborhoods safe.

Commissioner Harrison on the request for tips in southwest Baltimore after 2 children were shot Friday. The case remains unsolved with a $15k reward. @wjz pic.twitter.com/WQWoKmQERy — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 8, 2019

“It’s all about smart deployment — making sure we know where to be, when to be — making sure we know when crimes are committed and are able to deploy our resources,“ Harrison said. “That smart deployment actually had officers in close proximity to the incident where the two children were shot.“

The shooting of the one- and 2-year-olds in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood remains unsolved.

Police are looking for two men in a silver Honda Accord. There is a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

$15,000 REWARD | ATF Baltimore & Crime Stoppers are offering $15,000 for info leading to arrests, assisting our @BaltimorePolice partners with their investigation into last night’s shooting that injured 1-year-old, 2-year-old, their mother, & 2 adult males. Help us to solve this. pic.twitter.com/BOwrt2Repx — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) May 4, 2019

“We do get information. It’s sometimes not enough and not the specific information that we need. We encourage people to call us.” Harrison said. “Although they’re scared — and I get that — we get that —but it is only when we step up and rise up that we can hold people accountable because the criminals are coming after people with tenacity and we have to match that tenacity.”

On Tuesday night, police say a 37-year-old was a victim of a road rage attack in Park Heights. Police say the suspect was upset at being cut off and opened fire into the victim’s car at a red light — shooting him in the leg and back.

Police are working to solve this road rage incident in NW Baltimore. @wjz pic.twitter.com/eY2RZPdgMT — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 8, 2019

“It is always with community help that we solve these cases,” Harrison said.

You can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866–7-LOCKUP with tips and can remain anonymous.