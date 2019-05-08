



When it comes to honoring mothers — of all kinds — there’s no room for half-measures. Still looking for ways to celebrate on May 12? We’ve got you covered.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top mom-approved outings around town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of Baltimore’s best options.

With midday food and drinks galore, there’s a reason brunch is a favorite Mother’s Day tradition. Here are Baltimore’s best breakfast and brunch options by the numbers.

1. Simply Marie’s

PHOTO: KARA R./YELP

Topping the list is Simply Marie’s. Located at 3023 Elliot St. in Canton, the breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp.

2. East Perry

PHOTO: GABRIELLE C./YELP

Next up is Westfield’s East Perry, situated at 6000 Harford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Water for Chocolate

PHOTO: WATER FOR CHOCOLATE/YELP

Upper Fells Point’s Water for Chocolate, located at 1841 E. Lombard St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 746 reviews.

After brunch, why not treat mom to a top-rated art gallery?

1. How Great Thou Art

PHOTO: KIMBERLY B./YELP

Topping the list is How Great Thou Art. Located at 1622 Thames St. in Fells Point, the art gallery is the highest-rated art gallery in Baltimore, boasting five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

2. Corradetti Glass Studio & Gallery

PHOTO: JULIE C./YELP

Next up is Woodberry’s Corradetti Glass Studio & Gallery, situated at 2010 Clipper Park Road, Suite 119. With 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, the art gallery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bromo Seltzer Tower

PHOTO: DANNY V./YELP

Downtown’s Bromo Seltzer Tower, located at 21 S. Eutaw St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the art gallery and public tour space 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.

To top off a lovely Mother’s Day, look no further than the best wine bars in town. Whether it’s red, white or rosé you’re after, these top spots are sure to deliver the goods.

1. V-NO Wine Bar

PHOTO: COREY W./YELP

Topping the list is V-NO Wine Bar. Located at 905 S. Ann St. in Fells Point, the wine bar is the highest-rated wine bar in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Corner Bistro and Wine Bar

PHOTO: DANIEL S./YELP

Next up is Ridgely Delight’s The Corner Bistro and Wine Bar, situated at 213 Penn St. With 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cinghiale

PHOTO: ISAIAH W./YELP

The Inner Harbor’s Cinghiale, located at 1000 Lancaster St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian spot four stars out of 414 reviews.