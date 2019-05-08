  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a Classy Trashy Birthday Bashy. That’s how the Waterfront Partnership will celebrate Mr. Trash Wheel’s 5th birthday on Saturday.

As a part of the celebration, a new beer will also debut at Peabody Heights Brewery — Mr. Trash Wheel’s Solar Power Sour, a 5% ABV gose brewed with salt, coriander, lemon peel and sweet orange peel. It’s the third beer collaboration between the brewery and the Healthy Harbor Initiative.

Mr. Trash Wheel Credit: WJZ

Since 2014, Mr. Trash Wheel has removed 2 million pounds of trash and debris from the harbor.

The event will be held Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at the Peabody Heights Brewery at 40 E. 30th Street.

Tickets are $35 if bought by May 10, $40 at the door.

To buy tickets or for more information, click here. 

 

