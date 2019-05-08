Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a Classy Trashy Birthday Bashy. That’s how the Waterfront Partnership will celebrate Mr. Trash Wheel’s 5th birthday on Saturday.
As a part of the celebration, a new beer will also debut at Peabody Heights Brewery — Mr. Trash Wheel’s Solar Power Sour, a 5% ABV gose brewed with salt, coriander, lemon peel and sweet orange peel. It’s the third beer collaboration between the brewery and the Healthy Harbor Initiative.
Since 2014, Mr. Trash Wheel has removed 2 million pounds of trash and debris from the harbor.
The event will be held Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at the Peabody Heights Brewery at 40 E. 30th Street.
Tickets are $35 if bought by May 10, $40 at the door.
