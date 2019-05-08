  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police reported a 37-year-old male was shot in his car while at a red light.

Officials said they responded to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring lane for a report of a shooting around 10:51 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim with gunshot wounds to his leg and lower back. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had cut off the suspect at the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Park Heights Avenue. The two vehicles came to a stop at a red light and words were exchanged.

Police said it was then that the suspect began shooting at the victim.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

