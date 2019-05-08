Comments
London — The moment millions of people around the world have waited months for, the first glimpse of Britain’s newest royal, finally came on Wednesday. The Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduced their son to the media at a strictly-controlled event at Windsor Castle, but declined to quash several days of feverish speculation on the royal baby’s name.
London — The moment millions of people around the world have waited months for, the first glimpse of Britain’s newest royal, finally came on Wednesday. The Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduced their son to the media at a strictly-controlled event at Windsor Castle, but declined to quash several days of feverish speculation on the royal baby’s name.
Meghan, who appeared happy and healthy, said her son has “been a dream” and has the “sweetest temperament, he’s really calm.”
Read more at cbsnews.com.