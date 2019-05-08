BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Travon Harrington, 26, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years of his sentence suspended followed by five years of probation for conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Antonio Madeam in November 2016.

The 26-year-old violent repeat offender- also known as “Trigger”- was convicted in February 2019.

On November 3, 2016, police arrived at the 1800 block of Ruxton Avenue and found Madeam, 34, shot and suffering from two gunshot wounds to his head and one to his shoulder.

He was taken to Shock Trauma but died from his injuries five days later.

Police learned the victim had been shot with two different guns, twice in his head with a .32 caliber and once in the shoulder with a .22 caliber.

Surveillance footage revealed that four men were there before the murder and were seen fleeing after the shooting.

Harrington was identified as one of the men in that group.

According to witnesses, one of the men entered a laundromat and tried to get Madeam to follow him outside but was unsuccessful and left.

Sources told police Harrington and the three other men approached Madeam once he had left the laundromat.

Another witness recalled walking away from Madeam while he was talking with the group of men as they crossed the street. The witness then heard three gunshots fired and saw the group of men run from the scene.

Police arrested Harrington in December 2016 and found the .32 caliber used to shoot Madeam in the head.