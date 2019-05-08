PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal suspected hit and run crash that happened just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday along northbound I-795 just south of the Franklin Boulevard exit in Baltimore County.
The victim was taken to Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to a preliminary investigation, witnesses at the scene told State Police that the crash may have been a result of a hit and run after the suspect’s vehicle was seen sideswiping the victim’s vehicle which then traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a tree.
Maryland State Police Troopers investigating the crash said the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Troopers believe the suspect vehicle to be a gray, 2010 Nissan Rouge, with Maryland tag number 5DP1267, and the suspect vehicle may have damage to the right front passenger side, and could possibly be missing a right, front hubcap.
Both vehicles were traveling north when the crash happened, and witnesses told troopers they watched the suspect vehicle continue north after the collision.
If you have any information on the suspect vehicle please contact the Golden Ring Barrack at (410) 780-2700.