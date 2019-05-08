  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Lacrosse fans across Maryland will be treated to an in-state rivalry Sunday.

The first round of the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament will feature No. 6 seeded Towson going up against Maryland at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

The Tigers (11-4, 4-1 CAA) enter Sunday’s contest on a four-game winning streak and are fresh off another Colonial Athletic Association Championship.

In 2017, the Tigers made it to the semi-finals of the tournament, but fell short of advancing to the NCAA Championship Game after being narrowly defeated by Ohio State.

The Terrapins (11-4, 3-2 Big 10) are coming off back-to-back losses to Johns Hopkins.

Maryland lost its regular-season finale to Hopkins 16-11, before falling in the Big 10 Championship Game 12-7.

Faceoff for Sunday’s first-round matchup is slated for 2:30 p.m.

