EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were killed in a large fire in Edgewood early Thursday morning.
Officials said three others were injured and taken to the hospital, and three more people were able to escape the house unharmed. Those who escaped were in the basement and heard the smoke detectors in time to get out.
Of the three people injured, one had a broken leg from jumping out of a window and one suffered burns to over 70 percent of their body. It’s unknown what injuries the third victim suffered.
The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived and quickly called for backup once they saw the severity of the flames.
Officials said most of the people inside were elderly renters. It’s not clear whether or not anyone affected was related.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
