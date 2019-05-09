  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County police, Anne Arundel County Police Chief, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Steuart Pittman, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is keeping on Timothy Altomare as police chief.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Thursday.

Altomare was first appointed police chief by Pittman’s predecessor, Steve Schuh, in 2014.

Community leaders plan to attend the ceremony, including Jacquelyn Allsup, president of the Anne Arundel County chapter of the NAACP, and Carl Brooks, president of the Northern Policy Community Relations Council.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s