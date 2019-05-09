  • WJZ 13On Air

CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested an Upper Marlboro man who was in possession of a loaded handgun and drugs.

MDTA police stopped an Audi A4 on US 301 near the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge on Wednesday.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the car. Police searched the car and found a loaded .40 caliber handgun and drugs.

Anthony Reed Walker, 23, from Upper Marlboro, said he owned the gun and drugs and was arrested.

MDTA police charged Walker with illegally transporting a firearm in a motor vehicle, drug possession and driving on a suspended license.

He is currently at the Charles County Detention Center where he’s being held pending trial.

 

