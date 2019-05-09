ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — With winter long gone, parents, employees and students can turn their attention to completing the school year.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced that the last day of school for most students will be Friday, June 14.
The following six schools have received a waiver from the Maryland State Department of Education to close one day earlier than other schools this year:
- Arnold Elementary School (replacement project)
- Edgewater Elementary School (revitalization project)
- George Cromwell Elementary School (revitalization project)
- High Point Elementary School (modernization project)
- Jessup Elementary School (replacement project)
- Chesapeake Bay Middle School (open space enclosure project)
Anne Arundel County Public Schools said that there will be a two-hour early dismissal both Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14.
The last day of school for graduating seniors is Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Howard County Public Schools’ last day for grades K-11 is Tuesday, June 18.
The last day for Pre-K is Friday, June 14.
High school schedules on June 14, 17 and 18 will be three hours later than normal.