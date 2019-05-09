  • WJZ 13On Air

KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The 39-year-old man driving a car involved in a fiery Kingsville crash last week has died from injuries he sustained during the crash.

Baltimore County Police said Walter Paul Ross of Joppa was driving a Chrysler that crashed into a BGE pole on Raphel Road around 7 p.m. on May 1.

The car also collided with a tree and ignited following the crash.

Ross’ passenger 24-year-old Samantha Jean Muehleisen of Baltimore was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was taken to Johns Hopkins Burn Center in critical condition and died around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team continues to work to determine what factors contributed to this crash.

