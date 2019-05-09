Comments
DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — Dundalk area schools have been released after postponing dismissal while police investigated reports of shots fired in the area, Baltimore County Police said.
Dundalk Elementary School, Middle School and High School have released students at this time while Baltimore County Police investigate reports of shots fired in the area of Cornwall Road.
Baltimore County Public Schools tweeted their BCPS Behavior Summit: Pathways to Success scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Sollers Point Technical High has been canceled due to the police activity.
This story is developing.