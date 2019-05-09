



Mobtown Brewing Company

PHOTO: L C./YELP

Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in Baltimore? From a craft brewery to a bar and taco restaurant, read on for a list of the newest spots to open recently.

Stop by 4015 Foster Ave., Suite 400, in Brewers Hill and you’ll find Mobtown Brewing Company, a new brewery.

The brewery, which opened in April in the former Westinghouse Electric Corp. factory, offers craft beers on tap, with new brews added frequently. There are also special events, such as yoga in the taproom.

With 4.5 stars out of three Yelp reviews, Mobtown is off to a strong start.

One of the first Yelp users to review the brewery, Mat G., wrote, “This is an excellent brewery that focuses on quality brews that venture into unique creativity and pleasing tastes. I’ve tried all of the main beers and have been blown away by the variety.”

Papi’s Tacos – Hampden

PHOTO: MEREDITH T./YELP

Stroll past 3820 Falls Road in Hampden and you’ll find Papi’s Tacos – Hampden, a new bar, offering tacos and more.

The restaurant, which also has an outlet in Fells Point, features build-your-own tacos and margaritas.

With 3.5 stars out of 7 reviews on Yelp, Papi’s is still finding its way, but it’s early days.

Yelp user Lizz C., who visited on May 4, wrote, “I had the enchiladas con huevos, my partner had the tostada desayuno and we split a pitcher of Bloody Mary’s. The food was excellent.”

Growler USA – Baltimore The Rotunda

PHOTO: GROWLER USA-BALTIMORE THE ROTUNDA/YELP

Head over to 727 W. 40th St., Suite 104, in Hampden and you’ll find Growler USA – Baltimore The Rotunda, a pub and New American spot, offering beer, burgers and more.

The Colorado pub chain, which opened its first Maryland location in Hampden in March, has received 3.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp and is still finding its footing.