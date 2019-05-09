Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Facebook is treating Baltimore with free cupcakes as they launch a new product Friday.
Facebook is launching “birthday stories” a new story type where family and friend can add digital birthday cards, photos and video. The celebration is nationwide and the company is giving away free cupcakes in all 50 states.
You can nab a free cupcake from Charm City Cakes between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 2936 Remington Avenue.
It’s one cupcake per customer, while supplies last. So plan on being there early!