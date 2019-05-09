  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:2020 election, Gonzales Poll, Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland Politics, president donald trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new poll is out focusing on Gov. Larry Hogan and President Donald Trump.

The poll asks Marylander voters to weigh in on the jobs that both men are doing, and how they would match up against each other if they go head-to-head in the 2020 Republican primary.

According to the latest Gonzales Poll, 76 percent of voters approve of the job Gov. Hogan is doing and only 19 percent disapprove.

Sixty percent of voters also believe that Maryland is headed in the right direction, while 24 percent say things are on the wrong track.

The poll also had Marylanders weigh in on the job that President Donald Trump is doing.

While 59 percent disapprove of the President, Gov. Hogan is behind Trump in a hypothetical 2020 GOP primary match up.

According to the Gonzales Poll, only 24 percent of Republican voters said that they would vote for Gov. Hogan while 68 percent said President Trump.

The poll also asked, given the findings of the Mueller Report, whether or not Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

In the findings, 58 percent answered no while 37 percent said yes.

The Gonzales Poll was conducted between April 29 and May 4.

