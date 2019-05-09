



66,300 Marylanders with a new REAL ID star license or identification card since 2009 have just a few weeks to file residency and identification documents with the Motor Vehicle Administration before their driver’s license or ID cards could be revoked.

This group still using the licenses after June 1 will still be licensed Maryland drivers, but if pulled over by police they would have their physical cards confiscated.

The overall deadline for obtaining a REAL ID is October 1, 2020, but this group have not yet filed the required documents, MVA said Thursday.

They said these people have been contacted by the MDOT MVA multiple times since December and must bring those documents in as soon as possible to a MDOT MVA branch.

They added they will be sending three additional notices in the coming weeks through email and regular mail.

More than half of the 5 million Marylanders with a driver’s license or identification card have the required federal REAL ID documents on file with MDOT MVA.

This announcement comes less than a month before the deadline, but MVA noted the Department of Homeland Security informed Maryland in October 2017 that all customers with a driver’s license or identification card containing the REAL ID star needed to have the documents on file with MDOT MVA.

MVA said if a resident already has a new REAL ID driver’s license or identification card with the star and only need to submit documents, that resident will not have to pay. However, if a resident has an older style Maryland driver’s license or identification card they must pay a $20 fee for a duplicate license.

You can check if your license is REAL ID compliant with an online tool MVA uses.

Here’s what you need:

Proof of age and identity. This could include an original birth certification or U.S. passport.

A Social Security Card, W-2 form (not more than 18-months old), or SSA-1099 form (also not more than 18 months old)

Two proofs of Maryland physical address, including vehicle registration, insurance card, bank statement, credit card, or utility bill or mail from a federal, state or local government agency.

They added that photocopies, digital scans, or photos of documents will not be accepted. A full list of acceptable documents and requirements can be found here.

Appointments can be made with MVA here.