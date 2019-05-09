BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dolphin was seen in distress in the Inner Harbor near Fort McHenry earlier Thursday.

It was spotted this morning and the National Aquarium and NOAA were made aware of the situation.

National Aquarium staff monitored the dolphin throughout the day and have identified it as a Risso’s dolphin calf.

The National Aquarium said that, “due to the fact the dolphin is swimming in a deep, large body of water, attempting to rescue the calf would be dangerous to both human responders and the calf.”

The National Aquarium issued a statement saying in part:

“At the National Aquarium, we strive to protect all animals, however there are times when circumstances are beyond our control. After considering all possible scenarios and consulting with our partners at NOAA, we believe our best option is not to intervene at this time. We will continue to monitor this animal and the situation as it changes.”

The nearest dolphin rehabilitation facility is located in Florida, according to the National Aquarium.

Risso’s dolphins are found in temperate and tropical zones and prefer deeper offshore waters.

They are not endangered or threatened in the United States, but they are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.