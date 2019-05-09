Pope Francis on Thursday released a major document laying out broad new Vatican laws on how Catholic clergy around the world must handle reported cases of sexual abuse and cover-up. Implementation of the new rules is the result of the landmark February summit on sex abuse, which saw heads of bishops conferences from around the world meet at the Vatican to discuss the problem.
The new papal document, technically known as a “motu proprio,” was issued on the pontiff’s own initiative and personally signed by him. It was the farthest-reaching reaction to date from the Vatican as it tries to address the sexual abuse scandal, applying mandatory new procedures for all Catholic Church diocese across the globe on the reporting of alleged sexual abuse.
