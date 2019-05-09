Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firman Power Equipment has recalled one of their portable generators sold exclusively at Costco for a possible fire hazard.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the generator’s carbon canister can leak gas, and about 19,000 units are being recalled.
They warn that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and return them to where they were bought for a full refund or take the recalled generator to a FIRMAN service center for a free inspection and repair.
The firm has gotten nine reports of gas leaks from the carbon cannister, but no injuries have been reported so far.
The generators were sold at Costco Wholesale warehouse stores and online from January 2019 to March 2019 for about $500.