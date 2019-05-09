Comments
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the woman killed in Tuesday’s fatal two-car crash in West Friendship.
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the woman killed in Tuesday’s fatal two-car crash in West Friendship.
Yan Ma, 41, of Millersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ma was the passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash.
Woman Killed In Route 32 Crash, Drivers Identified
The driver of the Mercedes Ma was riding in, Bohan Li, 31, of Pasadena, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma has been released.
The driver of the Ford, John Edward Turner, 46, of Marriottsville, was not seriously injured.
A preliminary investigation showed the Mercedes failed to yield to the right-of-way when crossing Route 32 on the flashing red arrow. The investigation continues at this time.
All were wearing seatbelts at the time.