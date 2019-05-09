



Local businesses are dishing out Mother’s Day deals this weekend to help you treat your mom right.

Nando’s PERi-PERi: Half-price sangria will be available at all Nando’s 42 U.S. restaurants on Sunday, May 12. The promotion lasts from opening at 11 am to closing on Sunday. Prices will be $5.99 per glass and $16.99 per pitcher.

Rams Head: Rams Head is offering a Mother’s Day brunch with free mimosas and flower seeds for mom! You can also take your mom to see Michael Martin Murphey who will play live at 12:30 p.m. at Ram’s Head on stage. Guests will receive a free mimosa with every brunch order during the show.

Fogo de Chão: All mothers who dine here on Mother’s Day will receive a dining card for a complimentary Full Churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch for her next visit, redeemable May 13-July 11. Kids 6 and under will dine free, and kids 7-12 are always half price (not just on Mother’s Day!)

Boston Market: Anyone who buys a Family Meal for four or more people will receive $5 off their purchase, (coupon required; available on BostonMarket.com beginning May 8).

Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Sullivan’s will serve up a special “prix fixe Brunch” for $45 with new items including Lump Crab Cake Eggs Benedict. Anyone who dines at Sullivan’s for brunch on May 12 will also get a special 20 percent off brunch offer to use when Sullivan’s launches regular brunch on May 18. Sullivan’s will also host a E-Gift Card sale from May 10 – 12 in which customers can purchase cards for 20% off.

Roy Rogers: On May 11 and 12, you can get $5 off an 8-piece family meal.

Baysox: Moms and their family can Take The Field with the Baysox starting lineup before the game Sunday with the “Mothers’s Day Field of Dreams Package,” which includes four box seat tickets, access to the field to take a family photo with a Baysox player, opportunity for autographs in the dugout, $50 in Baysox Bucks to spend around the stadium and an opportunity for the family to run out onto the field with one of the starting players for the National Anthem.

All About Me Salon + Day Spa: The Towson location of the spa is offering a special until May 11 where anyone will receive a bonus $10 gift certificate with every $50 spent in gift cards!