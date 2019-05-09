  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When the breeze blows on the Chesapeake, and the waves are not huge but up a bit, boaters call that “lumpy.” If the waves get a bit larger we say the Bay is getting “a bit nautical.” All nice words to basically say, about the forecast, “NUTS!”

Well we have a bit of a lumpy forecast for the Bay, and the land, over the weekend. No surprise as this weekend scenario has been discussed all work week long. I did though, read a Mid-Atlantic weather discussion this morning that said, “We’re in for a few changes over the next several days reminding us that we are very much in the middle of the Spring season.” In other words this is not that far away from “normalish.’ And once the totals are added up, in June for Spring 2019, we may not been too “Nautical.” Too off normal. That the gray and damp appears more highlighted because of weekend timing, and with weekday’s being the driest and warmest times. Might it be all perception? Maybe.

But time will tell. Hopefully time will tell us good news, and not “NUTS!”

MB!

