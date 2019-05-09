Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick Police arrested a woman for drug possession and theft after responding to a report of a stolen wallet on Wednesday.
At around 10:45 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Market Street for the stolen wallet report.
Through video surveillance police identified the suspect as Teresa Dorsey, 50, who has no fixed address.
Courtesy: Frederick Police Department
Dorsey was arrested and when searched, officers found suspected crack cocaine, oxycodone hydrochloride, and a suspected synthetic cannabinoid blunt.
She was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and charged with the following:
- theft $100-$1500
- possession of a synthetic cannabinoid
- possession of crack cocaine (Schedule II)
- possession of Oxycodone Hydrochloride (Schedule II).