  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left a 55-year-old woman injured Friday night.

Police were called to the 800 block of Tyson Street around 8:45 p.m. to investigate reported gunfire.

When police arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

Police also said that a person of interest is in custody.

This story is developing.

Comments
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    May 10, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    And yet another cease fire bites the dust!! NEXT…NO SURPRISE HERE in HOODRAT haven!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s