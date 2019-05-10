Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left a 55-year-old woman injured Friday night.
Police were called to the 800 block of Tyson Street around 8:45 p.m. to investigate reported gunfire.
When police arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.
Police also said that a person of interest is in custody.
This story is developing.
