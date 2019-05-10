Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen police are looking for a suspect in a theft at a 7-Eleven.
The woman pictured below allegedly stole money from another customer.
Call Officer Creed with info at 410-272-2121.
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen police are looking for a suspect in a theft at a 7-Eleven.
The woman pictured below allegedly stole money from another customer.
Call Officer Creed with info at 410-272-2121.
Know this woman? She is suspected of stealing money from another customer at the Aberdeen 7-Eleven. Call Officer Creed with info at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential! pic.twitter.com/QOXO9U7x2J
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) May 10, 2019