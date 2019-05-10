Filed Under:Aberdeen, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Talkers, theft

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen police are looking for a suspect in a theft at a 7-Eleven.

The woman pictured below allegedly stole money from another customer.

Call Officer Creed with info at 410-272-2121.

