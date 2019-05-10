  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 72-hour “Cease-Fire” Mother’s Day weekend is beginning in Baltimore.

Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence is partnering with students at Liberty Elementary School, Baltimore Ceasefire and the Kevin L. Cooper Foundation on Friday to create a peace quilt.

The event is part of the larger Baltimore Ceasefire weekend. The initiative’s goal is for the city to go for three days without a shooting, stabbing or any other kind of violence.

Last year, the city recorded more than 300 homicides for the fourth straight year.

  Tickedoff Person says:
    May 10, 2019 at 7:57 am

    Really?

