BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have charged a man with murder and assault in connection to the death of his 54-year-old wife.

On Nov. 2, 2018, police were called to the 1700 block of N. Bentalou Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old woman who had been assaulted. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During the course of their investigation, officers were able to identify the woman’s husband as the suspect in the case. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On May 5, 2019, the woman died from her injuries. An autopsy was conducted and her death was ruled a homicide.

Cleveland DeShields Sr., 56, is charged with murder and assault. He is currently being held at the Central Booking and Intake Facility.

