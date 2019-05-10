1. Chaps Pit Beef

PHOTO: JAY M./YELP

Topping the list is Chaps Pit Beef. Located at 5801 Pulaski Highway in Pulaski Industrial Area, the Southern spot, which offers barbecue and sandwiches, is the most popular cheap sandwich spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,086 reviews on Yelp.

The menu offers dishes pit sandwiches, such as beef, spicy Italian sausage, minced barbecue, corned beef, pork, ham, turkey, cod and chicken. It also serves burgers, hot dogs and hot and cold signature sandwiches. Make sure to add fries, baked beans, cole slaw or macaroni salad as a side. (Click here to view the menu.)

2. Trinacria Foods

PHOTO: MAGGI R./YELP

Next up is Seton Hill’s Trinacria Foods, situated at 406 N. Paca St. With 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp, the deli and Italian spot, serving sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Look for classic, panini and breakfast sandwiches on the menu at Trinacria. There are 14 classic choices, from stalwarts like a sausage or meatball sub to more unique options like the soppressatta sub (soppressatta, provolone cheese, roasted peppers and olive oil on a focaccia roll) and prosciutto sandwich (prosciutto, mozzarella and pesto on focaccia. For breakfast, there is an egg and meat or cheese sandwich (view the full menu here).

3. Chucks Trading Post

PHOTO: LENA K./YELP

Hampden’s Chucks Trading Post, located at 1506 W. 36th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive grocery store and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews.

For breakfast, the menu features a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, and offers the turkey BLAT (turkey, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, cucumber, onions and chipotle mayo), the This Little Piggy’s BLT (pork belly and avocado) and a burger for lunch.

4. David and Dad’s Cafe

PHOTO: DAVID AND DAD’S CAFE/YELP

David and Dad’s Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers burgers, sandwiches and more located downtown, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 145 Yelp reviews. Head over to 115 N. Charles St. to see for yourself.

Menu standouts include the Power Breakfast Sandwich (turkey bacon, two egg whites, spinach and tomato on multi-grain toast) and egg salad and bacon sandwich in the morning and the pastrami and chicken salad sandwiches in the afternoon or evening. To view the menu, click here.