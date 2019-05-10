



The FBI is investigating a ransomware attack on Baltimore City’s network, while city officials try to bring back the network to its full capacity.

Although city services are no longer are being affected, hackers are still accessing the system, according to Mayor Jack Young.

RELATED STORIES:

Some Baltimore City Services Still Shut Down Due To Ransomware Attack

Baltimore City Hall Computer Network Infected With Ransomware Virus, Officials Say

It was discovered Tuesday that the system was taken offline, and technicians continue to work on fixing it. Details not being released, but ransomware is a type of malware that prevents users from accessing their files unless they pay. Here’s what the mayor wants you to know.

“No city services have been affected. People were able to get their cars at the towing yard, people come in and pay in cash or money orders or they can mail their payments in. So all the city is functioning. We’re doing it a different way and the citizens of Baltimore are not being affected we just cannot get emails and those kinds of things,” Young said. “We are moving forward and citizens should not notice anything other than they have to come in and do things manually.”

The mayor said city employees are still working and the only change for them is they cannot access computers.

As for the ransom, Young said they won’t be paying.