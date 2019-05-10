COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County man was charged after he allegedly trafficked a woman from Maryland to California and back. Demontre Haynes, 34, of Fort Meade, is facing multiple counts of human trafficking and assault.
A witness called Howard County Police to report a woman being assaulted in Columbia. Officers responded to the 8800 block of Tamar Drive on Thursday and found a woman with facial injuries and Haynes standing nearby.
Investigators believe the woman went to a friend’s house for help and when she refused to leave with Haynes he allegedly assaulted her.
Haynes was arrested on scene.
The victim, a 27-year-old Maryland woman, traveled across the country with Haynes — renting hotel rooms along the way. Haynes posted online prostitution ads with photos of the woman and arranged appointments. He also collected the payments.
Haynes is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.
The woman was referred to Hopeworks, a sexual assault and domestic violence center.
Howard County Police continue to combat prostitution and human trafficking. Detectives regularly monitor online ads.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about suspected human trafficking or prostitution to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.