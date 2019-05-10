Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly two months later, Maryland State Police are still investigating a deadly crash on Rt. 24 that killed a 7-year-old boy and the owner of a local grocery store.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly two months later, Maryland State Police are still investigating a deadly crash on Rt. 24 that killed a 7-year-old boy and the owner of a local grocery store.
The crash involved 12 vehicles, including a ShopRite tractor-trailer.
The accident happened around 7 a.m. on March 11.
Andrew Klein, 65, and president of Klein’s family markets and 7-year-old Tripp Johnson were killed.
Related Coverage
- ‘Such A Tragedy’ | Andrew Klein’s Family Focuses On His Legacy Following Fatal Harford County Crash
- 2 Killed, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, In 12-Vehicle Crash In Bel Air
Two others were injured in the accident.
Maryland State Police said once their investigation is finished, it will be up to the Harford County State’s Attorney Office to decide what charges if any, should be filed.