  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Jack Young, Local TV, Mayor Young, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced his executive leadership team for his new administration on Friday.

Kim Morton will serve as Chief of Staff, Carolyn Mozzell will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Neighborhood and Economic Development, Pete Hammen will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Human Services, Sheryl Goldstein will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Feri Byrd will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration and External Affairs.

Jack Young released a statement, saying:

“I am excited to announce my executive team. With more than 85 years of combined public service experience, I have full confidence that this team has the ability to hit the ground running. They are all tireless servants for the residents of Baltimore. My administration will be focused on reducing crime for our city, creating pathways to success for our youth and cleaning up Baltimore.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s