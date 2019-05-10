BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced his executive leadership team for his new administration on Friday.
Kim Morton will serve as Chief of Staff, Carolyn Mozzell will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Neighborhood and Economic Development, Pete Hammen will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Human Services, Sheryl Goldstein will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Feri Byrd will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration and External Affairs.
Jack Young released a statement, saying:
“I am excited to announce my executive team. With more than 85 years of combined public service experience, I have full confidence that this team has the ability to hit the ground running. They are all tireless servants for the residents of Baltimore. My administration will be focused on reducing crime for our city, creating pathways to success for our youth and cleaning up Baltimore.”