FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Washington DC area and Frederick County authorities are searching for two missing teens, who they believe are endangered runaways.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for two 16-year-olds, Timothy Gabriel Caro and Macy Jane Wilson. They went missing Thursday.

MISSING:

Timothy Gabriel Caro & Macy Jane Wilson

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Rowe by calling 301-600-1046. pic.twitter.com/MnpkqOsTzi — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) May 10, 2019

Timothy has black ear gauges in each ear and tattoo on his left forearm.

he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black Adidas athletic pants and black and white Vans.

“Timothy may be dangerous and may attempt to flee or elude authorities,” FCSO said. “he may be in need of medical attention.”

Authorities believe Timothy and Macy are together. She went missing from Montgomery County.

They may attempt to take public transportation to travel outside the area.

If you see them call Detective Rowe by calling 301-600-1046 or 911.