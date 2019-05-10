  • WJZ 13On Air

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A mailman’s quick actions saved a Montgomery County home from burning down and the animals that were trapped inside.

The incident was caught on a doorbell camera.

Daniel Colon was on the job when he noticed smoke near a home along Largo Court in Damascus.

Colon could hear pets inside the house and quickly called 911.

Firefighters responded and were able to save two dogs and a ferret along with most of the home.

Postal Service officials plan to nominate Colon for a USPS Hero Award.

