MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A mailman’s quick actions saved a Montgomery County home from burning down and the animals that were trapped inside.
The incident was caught on a doorbell camera.
Daniel Colon was on the job when he noticed smoke near a home along Largo Court in Damascus.
Colon could hear pets inside the house and quickly called 911.
Firefighters responded and were able to save two dogs and a ferret along with most of the home.
Postal Service officials plan to nominate Colon for a USPS Hero Award.