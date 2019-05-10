COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Animal Control officers removed more than 100 animals from the Animal Welfare Society of Howard County (AWS), a non-profit organization in Columbia, after receiving a tip about poor conditions inside the facility.
A concerned citizen contacted Animal Control on May 9 and reported there was overcrowding, foul odor and a lack of cleanliness at AWS,
Animal Control officers acted on the complaint and visited the facility.
When they arrived, officials found the animals in, “unacceptable conditions.”
They entered AWS with a search and seizure warrant and found cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and birds. Many appeared to be in poor health.
The animals were moved to the county’s Animal Control facility to receive veterinary evaluations
and care.
The total number of animals has not yet been confirmed.
Officials said once the animals have been evaluated they will determine which ones are healthy enough to be adopted.