Filed Under:Montgomery County Police, racism, racist slur

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer was recorded using a racist slur to refer to several detained black men.

News outlets report Montgomery County police are investigating the Thursday incident, which was livestreamed on Instagram by one of the men.

Police were called to a Silver Spring McDonald’s on Thursday morning for a report of trespassing. Responding officers questioned the black men and searched their belongings. The department released body camera video Thursday.

One man calls the officers the slur, and a blond white officer uses the slur to refer back to the men. The man says the woman probably wouldn’t use the slur if she wasn’t wearing her badge. The officer says she’s just repeating the man’s words. Acting police Chief Russ Hamill says mimicking another person’s language is no excuse.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

