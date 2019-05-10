Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prairie dog pups have been spotted emerging from their burrows for the first time this season at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.
According to the Maryland Zoo, black-tailed prairie dogs are native to the Western United States.
Female prairie dogs have litters of three-to-four pups each spring and spend much of their time burrowing complex tunnel systems underground.
In the 1970s, prairie dogs were critically endangered. However, due to conservation efforts, they are now considered a “species of least concern.”
The new prairie dog pups can be seen in Prairie Dog Town, their habitat near the front entrance of the zoo.