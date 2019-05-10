PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A rabid raccoon was found in the Parksville on Wednesday. Now Baltimore County health officials are asking anyone who may have been exposed to get medical attention.
According to county health officials, a dead raccoon was found in the 2700 Block of Summit Avenue at Strabane Court. It tested positive for rabies.
If you or your pet came into direct contact — bites, scratches or licks — with the raccoon, you should seek medical attention. Residents should contact the Baltimore County Department of Health at 410-887-5963 during normal business hours. The number to call outside of normal business hours is 410-832-7182.
The health department offers the following tips to prevent contracting rabies:
- Consider the risk of rabies and other diseases before taking in or interacting with any animal, especially if the home contains children, persons with certain illnesses, elderly, or other pets.
- Since rabies remains uncontrolled in the wild, avoid contact with wildlife as well as stray or feral animals, especially if they appear to be sick. There is no risk-free contact with these animals with regard to physical injury, rabies and other diseases.
- Do not provide food, water or shelter to wildlife or strays. If you feed your pets outdoors, do not leave food or water bowls out for extended periods, especially overnight.
- Persons considering adopting stray or feral cats should speak with a veterinarian for guidance.
- Keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all pets and do not allow your pets to roam freely.
Baltimore County Animal Services provides low-cost rabies vaccinations and spay/neutering. For information on getting your pet spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, licensed or vaccinated against rabies, visit our website or call 410-887-PAWS (7297).