Filed Under:AFRAM Festival, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2019 AFRAM Festival will be held Saturday Aug. 10 and Sunday Aug. 11 at Druid Hill Park. On Friday officials announced who will be performing.

Sevyn Streeter and Rick Ross will take the stage Saturday, while Teddy Riley, Wreckx-n-Effect, Dru Hill and Guy will perform Sunday.

“The AFRAM Festival remains Baltimore’s premier family-oriented celebration of African-American culture, community and performance art,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young in a statement. “We invite not just Baltimoreans but everyone, young and old, to come experience a jam-packed weekend that honors the unique experience of African-Americans in Baltimore. Our city’s culture of black excellence is no secret and we are happy to have this annual event to display and celebrate it.”

This is the 43rd year the AFRAM Festival has happened in Baltimore. It is a free event open to guests of all ages.

