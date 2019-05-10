OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State troopers have a felon in custody following an early morning pursuit in Prince George’s County Friday.
State police took a suspect into custody he struck a car after trying to flee officers.
The incident began in Oxon Hill just before 3 a.m. when a trooper saw a gray Dodge Caravan failing to stop at a stop sign at Maryland Route 210 and Livingston Road.
The trooper turned on his lights and tried to stop the suspect, but after initially slowing down, the suspect accelerated and tried to flee. During this time, the Dodge struck a white Maserati passenger vehicle which had the right of way. The driver tried to flee again but due to damage, the van became disabled.
The driver then tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody.
Lamar Davon Daniels, 37, of Landover, Maryland was identified as the suspect. Troopers also found a loaded, Glock semi-automatic handgun in the area.
Daniels is prohibited from owning a firearm.
State police state Daniels seemed impaired by drugs or alcohol.
The occupants in the Maserati were taken to an area hospital — were checked and released.
Daniels complained of pain and was taken to an area hospital for treatment and then released back to police.
Daniels is facing multiple charges including fleeing and eluding law enforcement, failing to remain at the scene of a personal injury collision, driving while under the influence, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person with a felony conviction, and numerous other firearm and traffic-related offenses.