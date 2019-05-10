  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Towson woman was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for wire fraud and identity theft.

Alice Gardner, 44, of Towson, was sentenced to 37 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

On May 6, 2019, co-defendant Natasha Wyche, age 42, of Owings Mills was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on the same charges.

Judge Ellen Hollander ordered both defendants to pay restitution in the amount of $170,837.

According to their plea agreements, from February 2013, through December of 2014, Gardner and Wyche conspired with Chris Jordan, Cynquetta Martin, and others to commit bank and wire fraud.

The conspirators would acquire the social security number of a victim, often a minor child, then use that number on paperwork to purchase vehicles from car dealerships.

On November 24, 2014, Gardner went to two car dealerships and applied for two vehicle loans to purchase a 2009 Toyota Camry and a 2009 Lexus RX350, using the stolen SSN of a victim. The loans were approved for 12,631 and $22,704 respectively.

On December 6, 2014, Gardner went to another car dealership and applied for a loan to purchase a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, using the SSN of a victim. The loan was approved for $32,947.

The vehicles acquired would be sold by a co-defendant to unsuspecting buyers through an online marketplace. The proceeds of the scheme were split between Gardener, Wyche, and other co-defendants.

