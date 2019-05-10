  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F. !

All I got for ya is that the weekend is here. No change in the outlook. It is what it is? And now our seven day forecast reaches to next Thursday, and in that seven days just Wednesday looks perfect. No change in the outlook.

Not gonna let it ruin the day. Houston is getting pummeled by inches of rain. At the University of Colorado graduation there was snow on the ground. Weather life could be worse. Tomorrow the normal daytime high moves up to 73°, and at night the normal low is 50°. In February we dreamed of this. Not gonna let some more rain ruin that. But watch the weather this afternoon as gusty conditions seem to be becoming a Friday habit.

T.G. I.F.! Ain’t it the truth.

MB!

