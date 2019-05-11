



Baltimore’s ceasefire weekend was interrupted by gunfire on Friday night.

Two men were killed and two other victims were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore.

Organizers of the Baltimore Ceasefire Movement had called for peace this Mother’s Day weekend.

Mother’s who have lost children to gun violence gathered for Tears Of a Mother Cry Event in honor of Mother’s Day and support of ceasefire.

“Anytime ceasefire can be out there giving that message, we’re happy with that,” Mayor Jack Young said. “All those organizations mean a lot to help us fight crime in the city.”

Related Coverage

Friday night, police were called to the 200 block of N. Monastery Street around 9:28 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Those victims later died as a result of their injuries.

A third victim received treatment at an area hospital after the shooting.

Police were also called on Friday night to the 800 block of Tyson Street around 8:45 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

Last year, the city recorded more than 300 homicides for the fourth straight year.