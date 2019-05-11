HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two Harford County men have been charged after a shooting in Edgewood on Friday that left one man hospitalized.

Walter Clark, 24, of Arum Court, and Eric McEady, 22, of the 500 block of Arum Court have been charged in connection to the shooting.

Harford County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 400 block of Silverside Road in Edgewood around 7:29 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they located a single male victim lying on the ground next to a 2014 Scion tC, which had just collided with another vehicle parked in the area.

The victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim, Langston Clark Guinn, 23, of the 2900 block of Ancon Court in Edgewood, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by Maryland State Police Helicopter.

He is listed in critical condition.

​The initial investigation indicates Guinn was in the 500 block of Arum Court, when an individual drove through the area in the Scion tC and began a verbal altercation with him.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and a physical altercation began, which ended with the suspect shooting the victim once in the upper torso.

A second individual approached the area to assist the suspect. Following the shooting, Guinn entered the Scion, which the suspect had previously been operating, and attempted to flee the area.

After an investigation, Clark and McEady were identified as suspects and taken into custody. They are currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center and are being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.