BALTIMORE (WJZ)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the cloudy and wet weather on Saturday, families packed Rash Field for the 19th annual Big Truck Day.

The event was held in the Inner Harbor by the City Department of Public Works.

Children got the chance to explore some of the city’s biggest vehicles.

Each year city agencies come together to provide an entertaining look at the trucks, cars and boats that serve Baltimore each day.

The event draws over 1,500 visitors every year.

There was also music, food trucks, games and gifts for moms ahead of mothers day.

