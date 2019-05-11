  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    9:00 PMRansom
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dennis Rodman, Local TV, NBA, Talkers


CBS LA — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is denying any wrongdoing after video surfaced of him in a Newport Beach yoga studio as a woman appears to stuff clothes in her purse.

A TMZ video appears to show a woman stuffing items in her purse behind Rodman.

Another man is seen lifting a huge geode off the counter to put on a dolly, but drops and breaks it.

To read the rest of this story, visit losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s