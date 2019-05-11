Filed Under:Baltimore News, Harford County Humane Society, Local TV, Pet Adoption, Talkers


HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Humane Society is encouraging residents to adopt dogs due to overcrowding in its kennels.

The non-profit said in a Facebook post that its kennels are, “at a critical capacity for dogs.”

The Harford County Humane Society also said that dogs are continuing to come in.

If you or someone you know is looking to adopt, you can find more information here.

 

